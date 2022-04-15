Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

FOOD opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The stock has a market cap of C$203.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

