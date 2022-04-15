GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 4%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 468,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,063,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

In related news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.