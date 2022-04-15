Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

