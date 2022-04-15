Gravity Finance Price Down 12.3% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $933,102.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.44 or 0.07476840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,396.53 or 0.99766885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041449 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

