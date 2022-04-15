Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,516,808 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

