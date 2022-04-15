Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report $326.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.70 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 441,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

