Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 7,194 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Apyx Medical worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 143,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,527. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

