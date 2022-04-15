Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 2,398,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,691. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

