Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.57. 7,806,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $383.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

