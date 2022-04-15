Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 7,405,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,708. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

