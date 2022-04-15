Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $52.71. 10,823,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

