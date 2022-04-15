Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 479 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. 36,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,987. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

