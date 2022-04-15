Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,186. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

