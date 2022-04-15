GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
