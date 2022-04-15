GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.