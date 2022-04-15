Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

