Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.31. 11,074,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

