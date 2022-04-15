Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 2,260,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

