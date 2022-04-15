Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $53.80.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.