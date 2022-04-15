Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International (Get Rating)

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.