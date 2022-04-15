Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
