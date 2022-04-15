Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSO. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

