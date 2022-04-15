Handy (HANDY) Tops One Day Volume of $88,851.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $88,851.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.43 or 0.07479324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.24 or 1.00210301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041577 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

