Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. Hanger has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

