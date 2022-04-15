Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. Hanger has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.69.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger (Get Rating)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
