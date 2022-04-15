Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $510.40

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.40 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 510.20 ($6.65), with a volume of 486735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.60 ($6.50).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21 ($0.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

