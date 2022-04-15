Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 19,955 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,587.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

