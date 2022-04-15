Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3,248.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

