Head-To-Head Analysis: New Concept Energy (GBR) and The Competition

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare New Concept Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 153.08 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.26

New Concept Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Concept Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2212 10919 15698 605 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given New Concept Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Concept Energy rivals beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

