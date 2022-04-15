Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 4.3%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 821,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Heliogen in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $19,012,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $8,301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

