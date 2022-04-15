HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $361.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $361.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,449.85 or 1.00056053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,834,128 coins and its circulating supply is 265,698,978 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

