Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of HES opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

