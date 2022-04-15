Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,547 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

