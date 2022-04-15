Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

