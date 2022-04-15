HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 2,697,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

