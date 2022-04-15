HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

