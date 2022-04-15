HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 2,507,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.