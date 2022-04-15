HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

