HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

HPK stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,880. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.