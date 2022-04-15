HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 25th

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

HPK stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 3,837,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

