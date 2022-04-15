Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.