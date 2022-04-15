Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of Highwoods Properties worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

