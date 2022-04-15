Hillman Solutions Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.