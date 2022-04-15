Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

HIPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.98 on Monday. Hippo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.