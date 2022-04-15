Hive Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $371.00 million and $6.09 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,144,405 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.