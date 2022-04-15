HoDooi (HOD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.56 or 0.07498794 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.50 or 0.99940820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041295 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

