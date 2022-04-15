Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 299,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

