Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.