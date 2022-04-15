Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.48%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.