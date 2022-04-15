hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HPTO stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. hopTo has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Get hopTo alerts:

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.