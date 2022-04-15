hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of HPTO stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. hopTo has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97.
About hopTo (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on hopTo (HPTO)
