Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HZMMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

