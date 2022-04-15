Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 7.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.57. 673,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,358,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.