HSBC Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $650.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Safestore has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

