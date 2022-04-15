Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Up 6.7%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 47,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,040,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

